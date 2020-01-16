Blood donors who roll up their sleeve to make a lifesaving gift with LifeServe Blood Center can give someone one more year.
One blood donation can save up to three local hospital patients. It’s not just trauma victims who need blood. Premature babies, cancer patients, transplant recipients, and new mothers can all use blood as part of lifesaving treatment.
Make a resolution to give one more blood donation than 2019. Schedule an appointment to donate at the upcoming blood drive in Schleswig on Monday, Jan. 20, from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Schleswig Community Building, 204 Second St. in Schleswig.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
