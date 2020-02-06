LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging blood donors to roll up their sleeve and give a gift straight from the heart this February.
Premature babies, transplant patients, mothers after delivery, cancer warriors, trauma victims, and more hospital patients receive blood transfusions from generous LifeServe blood donors each and every day across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Spread the love and donate blood! Schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive in your area:
• Mapleton Community Blood Drive – Monday, Feb. 10, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Mapleton Community Center, City Hall.
• Moorhead Community Blood Drive – Monday, Feb. 10, 1:30-4:45 p.m., Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
