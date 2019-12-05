Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Gary Sisco and DNR Park Ranger Katie Hoeppner responded to a stranded boat with duck hunters on West Blue Lake, a marsh off of Blue Lake in Monona County, in the evening hours of Nov. 26.
Three duck hunters were stranded in their boat after they sheared the cotter pin on the prop shaft and were without any propulsion.
The officer and ranger towed the boat and hunters to safety at the boat ramp during the snowstorm.
The snowstorm made the nighttime rescue difficult due to the heavy snowfall, high winds, blowing snow, cold temperatures, and blustery wind chills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.