The flooding along the Maple River in the spring of 2019 significantly damaged the Wild River Disc Golf Course in Mapleton, leaving a large cleanup project to take on.
“There was an unbelievable amount of sand that was deposited on the disc golf course. Tons and tons,” said Merlin Whiteing a member of the Mapleton Community Development Corporation-MCDC (Rebuild and Recover Mapleton) group that has worked on the course.
The group started cleaning up the disc course last year, moving a lot of the sand. A box scraper was used to help with this process. The sand couldn’t go back into the river and had to be relocated along the course somewhere.
“We have come quite a ways,” Whiteing said.
He said the amount of debris, like corn stalks and cornhusks, could be found eight to 10 feet high in the trees.
A number of trees were also destroyed by the flood. The group had about eight to 10 piles of trees and branches from the cleanup that the city crew helped haul to the burn pile, and the fire department help burned some.
Whiteing said three of the poles on the course that hold the baskets had to be replaced because they were bent by the floodwaters.
Over $5,000 in damage was done to the course due to the flood. This amount includes the time it took volunteers to clean up the area, the use of equipment, and the new poles.
Three of the holes along the disc golf course had to be changed/relocated due to the flooding. Not only was a lot of sand deposited, but the floodwater formed big gullies along these holes.
“In some areas, it has made it quite interesting as it has made the course more challenging,” Whiteing said.
He added the course is still a little hard to groom because you can’t mow in a lot of places because the mower can get stuck in the sand. The sand gets really soft when it gets dried out.
The nine-hole course is ready for people to come down and play a round of disc golf again. It is open to the public, is free of charge, and is an activity for all ages.
Disc golf (sometimes called Frisbee golf) is a sport in which a player throws a disc at a basket. The rules are similar to golf. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee box area towards the basket, throwing again from the landing position of the disc until the basket is reached. The number of throws a player uses to reach each target/basket is tallied and the player with the lowest number of total throws wins.
History of Wild River Disc Golf Course
The idea for the disc golf course was developed in May of 2016. While working on the Carhart Walking Trail, one of the MCDC/Rebuild and Recover members started to cut a path down to the Maple River and thought this area might work for a course. After discussing this with the group, plans were made to turn the area into a disc golf course.
Work on the course got started in the fall of 2017 as the area had to be mowed, then a majority of the work was done in the spring of 2018. Members of the group spent many hours working on the course, cutting down trees/brushes, spraying, and filling in holes.
