Todd Sadler, President of First Security Bank, recently announced the retirement of Fanchon Dirksen, Data Operations Officer, effective July 31. Dirksen is retiring after a long and successful career working for First Security Bank.
Fanchon began her banking career in May 1974 after graduating a year earlier from Maple Valley High School.
“I remember talking with Roy Paradise about a job, and he told me to show up Monday morning,” reflected Dirksen. “I had been working in Sioux City, but knew that I would be living around Danbury because Fred and I were going to get married. I had no idea what I was going to be doing, but I accepted the job anyway!”
So, what started out somewhat informally turned into a wonderful partnership between Fanchon and the bank.
“I thought I’d work at the bank for a few years and then just help Fred on the farm. I remember my first week being very scared about all the new things I was learning and the new people I was working with,” commented Dirksen. “But like everything. I became used to it and found that I really enjoyed the operations part of banking. I guess that is how it all began for me, and at the time, I had no idea I would be doing it for 46 years.”
Fanchon has experienced and lived through many changes in banking over the last 46 years.
“When I first started, all I really did every day was sort checks. Back in the 1970s, checks were just becoming popular as a form of payment, and the amount of paper we handled every day was almost overwhelming. That trend continued into the 1980s and 1990s until ATM/debit cards became more popular and banking became more electronic,” added Dirksen. “Nowadays we transmit almost everything electronically, process very little paper, and do banking transactions with our phones.”
As time went on, Dirksen became more involved in the overall operation of the back room of the then Mapleton Trust and Savings Bank.
“I enjoyed working with our computer systems and balancing the bank books daily,” said Dirksen. “At first, we did most of our updating with a service bureau (company hired to process bank work), but for probably the last 35 years or so we have had an in-house system. Being a part of that whole process has been fun for me, and that truly is the nerve center for any bank. Nothing really happens in a bank without that nerve center functioning well.”
Another big change over the years has been the year-end processing.
“When I first started, we would spend most of New Year’s Eve night and a big part of New Year’s Day doing our year-end work,” said Dirksen. “Now, we are generally done by 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.”
As far as changes over the years, Fanchon has seen a lot of that.
“I’ve been through two bank name changes, a bank sale, two different owners, several computer conversions, and worked for seven different banks Presidents. I have worked through the heyday of the 1970s, the farm crisis of the 1980s, concern over Y2k, and now a global pandemic,” said Dirksen. “These events have all affected my job in some way. But probably the single biggest thing that has impacted my job is changing technology and computers. Things that used to take hours and lots of hand work now take only seconds and simply requires someone to point and click.”
Continued Dirksen, “I’ve worked with many wonderful people through the years, and the Whiting family, and now the Amundson family, have been very good to work with. I have never regretted showing up on that Monday morning not sure what I was getting into. Working for the bank was a great decision for me, and I will miss it.”
As far as retirement plans, Fanchon doesn’t have anything specific. Fanchon and her husband of 46 years, Fred, have two adult sons, Adam and David, and three grandchildren.
“I think Fred and I would like to travel a bit, but who knows how long COVID-19 will be around to affect all of that,” said Dirksen. “I know we will go visit the kids and grandkids more often and probably just try to enjoy life more simply.”
“Fanchon has been one of our most valued and loyal employees over the last 46 years” said First Security Bank President Todd Sadler. “Fanchon could always be counted on to show up to work and make sure things were done right, which is extremely important in the job she was doing for us. Fanchon relished her behind-the-scenes role, and I’m sure many of our customers don’t fully realize the important role Fanchon played in helping our bank be successful. Fanchon’s skills for the job she was doing are among the best I’ve ever been around. We will miss her terrifically as we have grown to rely upon her for many things.
Continued Sadler, “That being said, I’m very happy for Fred and Fanchon to transition to this next phase of their life. They have both worked very hard and deserve this time to enjoy whatever it is they want to do. Staying true to her unselfish nature, Fanchon did not want a lot of fanfare as a part of her retirement. But if you happen to bump into her around town, I’d encourage you to thank her for the great job she did making sure your checks cleared, your automatic payments processed, your debit card worked, and your account received all the proper credits. Fanchon’s job was truly a job that went unnoticed until something was wrong, which didn’t happen often with Fanchon in charge. She was invaluable making sure things ran smoothly for us. We wish both Fanchon and Fred all the best!”
