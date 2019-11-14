Diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult-onset blindness. It is also the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.
According to recent statistics, over 230,000 adult Iowans have been diagnosed with diabetes. That’s about 1 in every 10 adult Iowans. The good news is, diabetes can be controlled and complications reduced or prevented.
The Diabetes Education Program at Horn Memorial Hospital is here to help. Horn Memorial Hospital has been providing diabetes training since 2003.
Patients who have completed our education program have shown improvements in their A1c levels. They also reported that they have improved knowledge about the disease and have a better sense of control.
The program is recognized by the American Association of Diabetes Educators as meeting national standards for quality education. Education sessions are tailored to the individual person’s needs and can include topics such as blood glucose monitoring, medication management, health lifestyle choices, problem solving and coping skills.
Many insurances will provide 10 hours of diabetes self-management training and three hours of medical nutrition therapy the first year after diagnosis. An additional two hours each of diabetes self-management training and medical nutrition therapy is available every year thereafter. Coverage does require a referral from your primary health care provider.
If you have questions or need help with a referral for a patient, family, friend, or yourself, contact Sarah Tarr, RN, or Stephanie Jacobson, RD.
