The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously.
Inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame represent the many people in Iowa who have contributed countless hours to the 4-H program. They work tirelessly to see that Iowa’s youth have a great learning experience in a safe and fun environment. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth. Their legacy is the young people they have mentored who will in turn support the continuation of a 4-H program that builds Iowa’s leaders.
The 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame goes to Dennis and Mary Koenig of Dow City.
Dennis and Mary Koenig have been involved in 4-H for almost all their lives. It started for them when they were kids and is how they met. They continued their involvement with 4-H by getting all four of their boys enrolled in 4-H which has led to their grandchildren getting involved with 4-H as well.
Dennis and Mary were very active as club leaders, superintendents at the county fair, as well as serving on the local county fair board. Dennis and Mary served as Good Handy Helper leaders for 10 years. Dennis was the sheep superintendent and served on the fair board for six years. Dennis also served as coordinator for youth judging teams and had a team make it all the way to the state contest one year. Mary has helped write comments for static exhibit judges for several years.
Dennis and Mary’s involvement didn’t just stop with their duties. Their boys all served as officers in the Good Handy Helpers 4-H club as well as being involved with the county council. Their boys showed livestock from 1979 to 2003. Their boy’s involvement in 4-H continues as they help the youth with 4-H projects as needed. Dennis and Mary can still be seen to this day around 4-H as they enjoy watching their grandchildren show their livestock.
