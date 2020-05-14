Crawford County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. On Saturday, May 9, a drive-thru Test Iowa site was opened in Denison. It is located in the Denison Middle School parking lot.
To be approved for a coronavirus test, you can go through an online screening process at TestIowa.com. If you qualify, you will be directed to schedule a time to be tested. Once you have completed all of the steps, you will receive a code. You have to bring this code with you to the test site.
Fifteen new cases were reported in Crawford County on Monday, May 11, bringing the total of positive cases to 191.
Update on the cases by countries:
• Woodbury County: 1,676 (nine deaths)
• Monona County: 12
• Harrison County: 17
Governor Reynolds will be making an announcement at one of her press conference this week, in regards to lifting and extending closures/restrictions.
As businesses/places start to open back up again, the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health said on it’s Facebook page, “This virus is here to stay so we have to learn to live with it and protect ourselves the best we can.”
If you are sick, please stay home and remember that social distancing will help slow the spread of this virus. Cover your coughs with your elbow or tissue and wash your hands frequently.
