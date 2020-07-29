DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have two antlerless deer hunts on Dec. 5-6, and Jan. 2-3, 2021. Hunters will be allowed to hunt the entire refuge for these hunt weekends. Both hunts are muzzleloader and antlerless deer only.
During these hunt weekends, the Visitor Center will remain open but the refuge roads and trails will be closed to all other visitor activity.
The scout days for the hunt weekends will be the weekend prior to the hunts. For the December hunt the scout day will be Nov. 28-29 and for the January Hunt the scout day will be Dec. 26-27. During the scout days, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.
Nebraska residents will need to purchase either a Statewide Muzzeloader Permit or a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit to participate in the Dec. 5-6 hunt. For the Jan. 2-3 hunt weekend, Nebraska residents will need to purchase a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit. The Statewide Muzzleloader or Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit can be obtained through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Nebraska hunters do not need to apply through the refuge but will need to obtain a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit.
Iowa residents can apply for the muzzleloader hunt weekends by mailing in a card with their name, address, phone number, and the requested hunt weekend. Or the information can be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov.
For Iowa Hunters, the drawing will be Sept. 1, if needed. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first come basis.
For Iowa residents the December and January hunt will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those drawn. Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 - 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on the DeSoto’s website http://www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.
Archery deer hunting is also available on DeSoto Refuge and is open to the public. The archery season on the refuge runs from Oct. 1 until Jan. 10, 2021. Hunters must be properly licensed and carry a free DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulations Access Permit from the refuge.
The Permit has a map showing the areas that are open to archery deer hunting and explains the refuge regulations. The Permit can be picked up at the refuge hunt parking lot kiosks or off the refuge website listed above.
At DeSoto National Wildife Refuge, an entrance permit is typically required for all vehicles on days other than fee free days. While currently fees are not being collected at the refuge due to COVID-19, in the future the refuge will be resuming fee collection. Please check prior to your hunt. The DeSoto Visitor Center also remains closed due to COVID-19. If looking for more information regarding hunt opportunities or other questions about the refuge please contact us at 712-388-4800.
The nation’s 568 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts welcomes over 45 million visitors each year. Visitors participate in activities such as fishing, hunting, wildlife observation, birding, interpretive hikes, and photographing iconic wildlife in their natural setting.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located north of Omaha along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa and Blair, Nebraska. Check our website, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ for refuge updates. Like us on Facebook - search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information please contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.
