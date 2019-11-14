DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have two antlerless deer hunts on Dec. 7-8 and Jan. 4-5, 2020. Hunters will be allowed to hunt the entire refuge.
Both hunts are muzzleloader and antlerless deer only. During these hunt weekends, the Visitor Center will remain open, but the refuge roads and trails will be closed to all other visitor activity.
Hunters should be aware that with the flooding this year, there still could be issues with access to portions of the hunt area throughout the entire hunt season. As the hunt season approaches, hunters can contact the refuge to find out the latest updates on access to the hunt areas for the various hunts.
Nebraska residents will need to purchase either a Statewide Muzzeloader Permit or a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit to participate in the Dec. 7-8 hunt. For the Jan. 4-5 hunt weekend, Nebraska residents will need to purchase a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit. The Statewide Muzzleloader or Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit can be obtained through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Nebraska hunters must notify Peter Rea by email (peter_rea@fws.gov) if they plan to participate in either of the hunt weekends, and they will then receive the refuge specific access permit along with more information on the scout dates and when they can access the refuge during the hunt weekends.
Iowa residents can apply by dropping off at DeSoto, or sending in, a card with their name, address, phone number, and the requested hunt weekend. Or the information can be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov.
For Iowa Hunters, the drawing will be Sept. 1 if needed. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first come basis. For Iowa residents the December and January hunt will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those drawn.
Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 - 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on the DeSoto’s website, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto, at the visitor center, or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.
Archery deer hunting is also available on DeSoto Refuge and is open to the public. The archery season on the refuge runs from Oct. 1 until Jan. 10, 2020. Hunters must be properly licensed and carry a free DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulations Access Permit from the refuge. The permit has a map showing the areas that are open to archery deer hunting and explains the refuge regulations. The permit can be picked up at the refuge visitor center or off the refuge website listed above.
At DeSoto National Wildife Refuge, an entrance permit is required for all vehicles on days other than fee free days. Permits may be obtained at the pay stations near the entrances or at the visitor center. Annual permits can be obtained at the visitor center.
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will have a deer hunt from Dec. 14-22. This hunt will be refuge-wide and antlerless only. Hunters will need a Season Choice-Wahoo or a statewide muzzleloader permit, which can be obtained through Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. This will be a muzzleloader only hunt.
Hunters that come to the refuge to hunt will need to pick up a free Access Permit that has specific refuge regulations concerning the hunt. The permits will be available during the hunts at the main entrance gate to Boyer Chute. Prior to the hunts, the permits will be available on the Boyer Chute website at fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute.
The nation’s 563 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts welcome over 45 million visitors each year. Visitors participate in activities, such as fishing, hunting, wildlife observation, birding, interpretive hikes, and photographing iconic wildlife in their natural setting.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb. Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, managed by staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Ft. Calhoun, Neb. Check the websites, fws.gov/refuge/desoto or fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute, for refuge updates. On Facebook, search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.
