The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation has launched “Project: Food and Fellowship,” a grant program to aid Iowa-based family readiness coordinators, child and youth program coordinators and military community volunteers in creating and hosting social gatherings for active duty, reservists, veterans, Gold Star families, and all military families.
“The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation has supported Iowa members of the Armed Forces for years through our Pork Care Package program, and we are delighted to expand that support in a new, unique way to families and veterans,” said Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms. “With ‘Project: Food and Fellowship,’ we hope to not just recognize the sacrifices made by military families but help build fellowship by making military and veterans events more special.”
The first recipient of a “Project: Food and Fellowship” grant was the Korean War Veterans Association of Iowa. As part of a memorial service at the Iowa State Capitol on the 66th anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending the Korean War, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation provided special touches of white rose boutonnieres for the 23 Korean War Veterans present and a memorial wreath.
“The flowers made the ceremony just perfect,” said Tina Shaw, a member of the Korean-American community who handled many of the arrangements of the day. “As a Korean-American, I cannot begin to thank these men and women who bravely went off to war nearly 70 years ago.”
“’Project: Food and Fellowship’ will help make the social events we put together more fun and memorable by assisting with the cost of food, crafts and special activities,” said Mark Lukasiewicz, Iowa Army National Guard Child and Youth Program Coordinator and Dynamic Systems Technology Coordinator. “We work to make a positive and lasting impact on every military-connected youth across Iowa, and this program will allow us to do even more.”
In addition to the Korean War Veterans event, “Project: Food and Fellowship” recently provided the pork for 1,000 people attending the national conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of Iowa.
“As Iowans, we know that good food is the best way to bring people together, and it was amazing to witness how food and fellowship work hand-in-hand,” said Ashley Wood, District 4 Director and Event Coordinator for the EANGI. “The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation has once again shown their patriotism and unwavering support of our military.”
“Project: Food and Fellowship” provides grants ranging from $250 to $2,500 for the following types of events:
• Community recognition of active, reserve, veteran and Gold Star Families during significant days and observances for the United States Armed Forces.
• Community or unit-based programs that provide unique/special needs to military families-i.e. adopt a family, back to school supplies, children’s gifts, etc.
• Unit-based holiday or special occasion gatherings coordinated by unit leadership and/or family services coordinators.
• Community welcome home or send-off events.
• Military child and youth programs.
Military event coordinators can find more information and complete the funding request form online at iowaselect.com/foundation/food-and-fellowship.
