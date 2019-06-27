Disaster survivors from the floods in Iowa have just two weeks to register with FEMA.
So far across Iowa, 2,420 survivors have registered with FEMA, according to a recent press release. In Western Iowa, 164 have registered in Harrison County, 198 in Pottawattamie County, 75 in Shelby, 499 in Fremont County, 444 in Mills County, 69 in Monona County, and 472 in Woodbury County.
FEMA has approved $13.6 million, going directly into the pockets of survivors.
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is Monday, July 1, so come July 2, FEMA may not be able to help, Deanna Frazier, FEMA Media Relations Manager, said.
Residents in the above mentioned counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance if they were impacted between March 12 and May 16 this year.
Registered survivors may be eligible for grants to assist with rentals, minor structural repairs, or to replace essential property lost in the flood. Grants can also be used for disaster-related medical or dental needs that are not covered by other insurance.
Low-interest SBA disaster loans may be available for those with more significant or costly damage. These funds are the primary source of funds for repairs to homes and businesses or replacement of personal property after a disaster, according to Frazier.
Renters and homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace clothing, furniture, vehicles, and appliances damaged or destroyed.
Additionally, homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to make structural repairs to their home or to rebuild.
Businesses and private non-profits can be eligible for up to $2 million for both physical repairs and economic injury.
While survivors are not required to accept a loan, if offered, a loan application must be submitted to maintain eligibility for additional FEMA funds.
For more information about SBA call the SCA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit www.sba.gov/disaster.
For FEMA, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
The deadline for registration is Monday, July 1.
Frazier added that it is imperative to read determination letters through to the end, as often survivors are denied assistance due to common mistakes.
Those may include missing information, unverified losses, duplicate claims by others in the household or losses that have been covered by insurance.
Corrected claims can be resubmitted and citizens have the right to appeal FEMA’s decisions.
An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter within 60 days of the date you received the determination letter. In the appeal, explain why you disagree with the decision. Include any requested information and supporting documentation.
