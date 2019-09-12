City and school elections will be conducted simultaneously this year on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A law passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017 ended the longstanding tradition of holding school board elections in September.
Secretary of State Paul Pate hopes the combined elections will increase voter participation.
“Turnout for city and school elections is usually not very high, and I hope that changes this year,” Secretary Pate said. “A lot of voters might not realize that these local elections tend to have a much greater impact on their daily lives than the races for president and the U.S. Senate.”
City Elections
Candidates for city council members and mayor now file their nomination petitions and affidavit of candidacy with the County Auditor.
The Auditor will be responsible for reviewing and accepting or rejecting the applications. Nomination papers can be picked up at the Auditor’s office or your local city clerk.
Those cities with Chapter 45 provisions will file Aug. 26 through Sept. 19, by 5 p.m., which include Blencoe, Mapleton, Onawa, and Ute.
Remember, file with the Monona County Auditor NOT your city clerks. Any questions, feel free to contact the Monona County Auditor at 712-433-2191.
In Mapleton, seats open include the mayor seat, currently held by Donna Shaw, and three council seats that are four-year terms, Tom McNamara, Benita Uhl, and Dr. Curtis Hesse.
In Ute, the mayor’s seat (two-year term) held by Richard Hageman and three council seats that are four-year terms, Becky Miller, Buddy Leisinger, and Mark Bretthauser.
In Crawford County in the City of Schleswig there are two council seats that are open. These seats are currently held by Troy Kluender and Duane Jacoby. The mayor’s seat is also up for election and is currently held by Bob Andresen.
In Charter Oak, seats open include the mayor seat, currently held by Robert Hageman, and three city council seats held by Peggy Staley, Jim Wilcox, and Randy Steffen.
The mayor’s seat (two-year term ) and three council seats (two-year term) are up for election in Ricketts. Rose Eyer is currently the mayor of Ricketts and Drene Briggle, Kara Stegall, and Daniel Hernandez hold the current three council seats.
Copies of nomination papers are available at the city clerk’s office, at the Crawford County Courthouse, or online at Iowa Secretary of State website. Papers must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Crawford County Auditor’s Office, 1202 Broadway, Denison.
School Board Elections
In the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, there are two seats up for election on the school board. These spots are currently held by Tammy Flanigan, who represents District 2, and Bob Clausen, who represents District 4. To see a map of the MVAO school board districts’ breakdown, go to www.mapletonpress.com.
There are three spots up for election in the Charter Oak-Ute School District that are currently held by Jim Ewoldt, Tyson Goslar, and Kyle Schultz.
The Schleswig Community School Board has three members up for election – Jerrod Reimer, Wade Gurney, and Lisa Westpahlen.
The filing period for candidates in city and school general elections began Monday, Aug. 26 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 19.
Candidate’s Guides, which include deadlines and information about collecting petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, are available at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, in the “Elections” section.
