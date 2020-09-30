The application deadline for Iowa Pork Industry Center's Oct. 16 Pork Quality Assurance Advisor certification session is this Friday, Oct. 2. That means anyone interested in either recertifying as a PQA 4.0 advisor or becoming certified for the first time has just a few days to submit their application. Your application must be approved and your fee paid to confirm your spot in the session.
The session will be held virtually and Iowa State Extension swine veterinarian Chris Rademacher will teach the session.
"For those eligible for recertification, plan on approximately four hours, followed by an exam," he said. "Those being certified for the first time will spend approximately six hours of classroom time, followed by an exam."
“We've already held several advisor certification sessions, yet know there are others who need to be certified under this 4.0 version of the program,” Rademacher said. "These virtual sessions help us reach even more who need to be certified as advisors."
To be eligible to submit an application or recertify as a current advisor, people must meet the following qualifications:
1. Be a veterinarian, extension specialist or ag educator (defined for this program as a person who spends full time in adult education or at least half time in production training) AND
2. Have a D.V.M. or B.S. in animal science (or equivalent) AND
3. Have two years of recent documentable swine production experience.
Those who qualify and are interested in attending the program should download the two-page application form from the certification page on the IPIC website and complete and submit the form soon. The form is available as both a fillable pdf document and a word document for each session. Applicants may use either version.
Virtual program access and advisor materials will be provided to approved and confirmed applicants closer to the date of the session. There is a 15-person minimum, and no individual spot is guaranteed until the application is approved and specific payment is accepted by IPIC. The cost is $85 per person and includes all materials and online access. The session begins at 9 a.m.
Five hours of CE credit have been approved by the Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine for this session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.