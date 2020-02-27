Lutheran Services in Iowa announces that Dawn Luetje has been named Director of LSI Foster Care and Adoption.
In this new role, Luetje will oversee LSI’s foster and adoptive parent recruitment, licensing, and support services in 30 western Iowa counties.
Luetje has been with LSI since 1990, starting as a caseworker in foster care and adoption. Over the years, she has served as a foster care coordinator and licensing worker, program supervisor, service area leader, and most recently, LSI Foster Care and Adoption’s program manager in western Iowa.
“I am honored to begin serving Iowa children and families through this new role at LSI,” Luetje said. “I have always been inspired by the positive impact that foster and adoptive parents have in the lives of Iowa children and their families. This work has been extremely rewarding, and I look forward to seeing us continue to find new ways to lift up the families we serve.”
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services.
LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org.
