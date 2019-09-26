Danbury Corn Days is here! Three days – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 27-29 – are filled with a variety of activities to hopefully take care of a variety of interests.
Friday, Sept. 27, kicks off the weekend with the acceptance of the corn entries at the fire station. Please have your entries to the station between 3-5 p.m. sharp (entries at 5:01 p.m. will not be accepted).
The Knights of Columbus will be serving pancakes from 5-7 p.m. at the fire station. At approximately 6 p.m., the corn contest winners will be announced and the new Gem City royalty will be crowned. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. also at the station, the annual Euchre tournament will commence; cost is $5 per person to play with proceeds benefitting the Knights of Columbus.
Saturday, Sept. 28, starts with food. Cord Memorial Library will hold a bake sale beginning at 10 a.m. until it’s all gone. The St. Mary’s youth group will be serving walking tacos, nachos, taverns, and lots of other yummies from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. They will be in front of the fire station on Main Street if the weather is ok and inside the station’s bay area if the weather is questionable.
This year, the parade moves up an hour. The kiddie parade and grand parade will walk Main Street at 11 a.m. Remember to enter for a chance at cash prizes!
Following the parade, Main Street and some adjoining streets will be full of lots of activity. McDermott Family Shows will have a variety of rides and games to enjoy. Tickets may be purchased at a discounted price until 5 p.m. on Friday by calling 712-893-2001 (leave a message if necessary) or by visiting almost any business in Danbury. A list of participating businesses may be found on the Facebook page.
Registration begins for the free pedal tractor pull. The contest will begin when all have registered. The free cruise-in also begins; bring your prized vehicle to join in. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 entries.
At noon, the Knights of Columbus begins its home brew beer tasting where at least 12 beers will be available to test. Bingo, held by Danbury Catholic School, begins at 12:30 p.m. in the fire station’s meeting room.
Registration for the bags tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. with the tourney beginning at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per team with proceeds benefiting the Danbury Firefighters Association. Contact Josh at 712-880-2466 to sign up.
At 1 p.m., inflatables and a kids’ harvest fun area will be up and running for free. The harvest fun will continue until supplies run out. The fire department will serve supper beginning at 5 p.m. until they run out of food.
Sunday, Sept. 29, events will be held at the north side of the park. At 11 a.m., the horseshoe tournament returns at $5 per person ($10 per team). Teams are needed. To sign up, contact Lynn at 712-893-2001 or email corndays@danbury-ia.com. You may also message them on Facebook. St. Mary’s youth group will have concessions to enjoy.
For more information, go to the Corn Days Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danburycorndays. You may also call 712-893-2001 or email corndays@danbury-ia.com. You may also message them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.