June is National Dairy Month, and in Iowa, that is something to celebrate.
Iowa is home to 1,403 family farms raising dairy cows. Because Iowa’s farmers are efficient with resources and have found ways to improve animal health, Iowa ranks fourth in ice cream production in the nation, seventh in cheese production, and 12th in total pounds of milk produced.
Not only do these cows produce food for our families to eat, but they help strengthen the state’s economy. Studies done by Iowa State University show one full-time job is created for every 10 dairy cows in Iowa, with an economic impact of nearly $23,500 per cow.
“Iowa is one of the nation’s leaders in agriculture, and dairy is a large contributor to that,” said Monona County Farm Bureau President Sharyl Bruning. “Our farmers are proud to offer consumers a variety of milk, cheese, and other dairy products Iowans love to eat.”
Another product driving the dairy market is the consumption of whey proteins sourced from cows. Whether building muscle as an adult or building strong bones as a child, the nutrients, benefits – and taste – of dairy are tough to beat. So, this June raise your glass of milk high and say cheers to Iowa’s cows, dairy farmers, and all those satisfied taste buds in Iowa.
