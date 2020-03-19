With the City of Sioux Falls, S.D., declaring a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, the Central Plains Dairy Expo was canceled.
The I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course has traditionally led the Expo on Tuesday of Expo week. As one of the premiere dairy beef events in North America, it has been transitioned to a webinar for 2020 to minimize any possible exposure to the virus. It will continue be held on Tuesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one-hour break from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The presenters are industry leaders from across the country who are driving the national discussion on dairy beef and will present this year’s program via a webinar format. For those who are currently registered, you will receive a link for the morning and afternoon webinar sessions to attend and will be able to view, listen, and ask questions at the end of the program.
The new format has removed restrictions on attendance because of room size and seating limitations, so additional registrations can be made at
extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-dairy-beef-short-course.
The registration fee is payable online. The links will be sent upon registration to the webinar. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar. The registration will remain open until Tuesday, March 24.
Presenters include:
• Dr. Ty Lawrence, director of the Beef Carcass Research Center.
• Kevin Hueser, Senior Vice-President of beef margin management with Tyson.
• Bill Munns, Head of sales and supply chain within the regional beef business at JBS USA.
• Dr. Russ Daly, Extension Veterinarian and professor in the Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences Department at South Dakota State University.
• Dr. Jan Shearer, Professor and Extension Veterinarian at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
The complete agenda is available online at
blogs.extension.iastate.edu/nwiadairyoutlook/2020/01/16/i-29-moo-university-dairy-beef-short-course-to-focus-on-carcasses-and-animal-health/.
For additional information contact, SDSU Extension Dairy Specialist Tracey Erickson at 605-882-5140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.