The Rosmann family, of Rosmann Family Farm, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring their multi-faceted approach to creating a resilient farm on Friday, Aug. 16, from 1-4:30 p.m., on their farm near Harlan.
The event – “Cultivating Farm Resilience for a Changing Climate” – is free, and will include a meal following the field day with food provided by Milk & Honey and Rosmann Family Farms.
The Rosmann family, which includes Ron Rosmann and Maria Vakulskas Rosmann, along with their three sons and their families, grows and markets a diverse mix of crops and livestock on 700 certified organic acres.
The family grows and markets diverse crops and livestock on 700 certified organic acres. The farm consists of cattle, hogs, egg layers, and a range of crops, including popcorn, soybeans, corn, small grains, hay and pasture, annual forages, and cover crops.
Maria operates the farm store, Farm Sweet Farm. Ellen and Daniel started and run FarmTable Delivery, as well as Milk & Honey, a restaurant in Harlan featuring local foods.
During the field day, the Rosmanns will share how they integrate nature-based climate resilience practices to help buffer against unpredictable weather and market conditions. They will highlight how they work small grains into their field crop rotations and use cover crops for rotational grazing. They will also discuss their farrow-to-finish swine operation.
Additional speakers will include:
• Richard Cruse – agronomy professor with ISU’s Department of Agronomy.
• Art Cullen – Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of The Storm Lake Times.
• Laura Lengnick – author and consultant at Cultivating Resilience, LLC.
Directions from Harlan: Go two miles west on IA Hwy 44 to Ironwood Road and turn right (north). Go 2.25 miles until you see the farm on the left (west) side of the road. Note: GPS or Google Maps may direct you to minimum-maintenance roads, which may be impassable during rainy conditions.
This event is part of Practical Farmers’ main 2019 field day season, which includes 40 events across Iowa, and the region, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. The field days are meant to help connect farmers with their peers for networking and farmer-to-farmer learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.