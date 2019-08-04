College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb., celebrated its third annual Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, July 13.
The event recognized physician assistant students, including Shania Shull of Turin and Shelby Shull of Turin, who have earned entry into clinical patient care by presenting them with their white coats.
"Today we celebrate a milestone in the lives of our physician assistant students," said Dr. Sarah Kottich, Provost at College of Saint Mary, who delivered the keynote speech. "By entering the health professiaon as physician assistant students, you are asked to utilize the academic knowledge you have gained and to be a humble servant-preserving the dignity of all and showing respect, support and encouragement to those you encounter."
Mary Kate Case M'20 gave the student speech.
"(The physician assistant profession) is a field of sacrifice, privilege, and compassion," reflected Case. "It is because of these, and the effort we have put forth towards our education, that we will become healthcare providers of great empathy and adaptability as we face the challenges to come."
Dr. Jeff Keyte, associate professor of physician assistant studies at CSM, presided over the ceremony. Dr. Maryanne Stevens, RSM, president of College of Saint Mary, also addressed those in attendance.
This event marks the third group of students to receive their white coats since the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program was launched at CSM in 2016.
Some of the students are part of CSM's accelerated PA program, which enables students to take pre-PA classes as undergraduates and become practicing physician assistants in just five years.
Upon receiving their white coats, students will complete their final 12 months of education with hands-on practice in varied clinical rotations.
Created during a rising demand for PA careers, CSM's Master of Science Degree in Physician Assistant Studies program among CSM's newest academic additions and is one of more than 35 graduate and undergraduate programs offered by the University.
