The USDA in Woodbury and Monona Counties will be combining to have a workshop for landowners who are interested in the Conservation Reserve Program.
The workshop will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the American Legion in Hornick. Speakers will include field staff from the USDA Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The first part of the workshop will run from 1-3 p.m. and will discuss the shape of the Conservation Reserve Program under the 2018 Farm Bill. Topics will include reopening of General CRP, new Continuous CRP practices, and important rule changes.
The second part of the workshop will run from 3-4 p.m. and will cover CRP Mid-Contract Management. Discussion will cover management requirements, the options available for management activities, and how to prepare for a prescribed burn.
The workshop is a come-and-go event and no RSVP is required. Light refreshments will be provided.
For directions or other questions, contact Matt McClanahan at 712-546-8858, extension 308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.