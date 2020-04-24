Crossroads of Western Iowa has announced the acquisition of Ida Services Inc. of Battle Creek.
Crossroads of Western Iowa and ISI share a mission of serving and empowering individuals with disabilities. Both organizations have been caring for the community for over 40 years. By joining forces, they can better meet community needs across the region.
As of April 1, ISI inherits the “Crossroads of Western Iowa” name. Crossroads of Western Iowa offers supported community living, employment services, and day habilitation programs in Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison, Monona, Woodbury, and Cherokee Counties, and now Ida County.
With this acquisition and the coronavirus pandemic, Crossroads of Western Iowa wants to assure everyone that they will continue striving to offer their clients the best services to achieve independence and improve their quality of life.
“We are excited for this partnership,” says Brent Dillinger, CEO of Crossroads of Western Iowa. “Through this pairing, Crossroads and ISI can serve and empower more individuals and families with our life-changing work.”
