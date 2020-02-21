Dale and Cyndie Johnson’s house in Castana, Iowa, showcases their artistic talents.
Cyndie has a wide range of talents, including quilting, crafting, painting, and photography. Woodworking is Dale’s hobby. He makes Intarsia projects, which is a woodworking technique using varied shapes, sizes, and species of wood fitted together to create a mosaic-like picture with an illusion of depth.
“The house is a combination of the both of us,” Cyndie said.
Dale started working with Intarsia patterns in 2007 and has done about 40 to 50 projects so far.
All of Dale’s patterns come from the Intarsia-Times catalog, which has over 490 patterns ranging in price, difficulty level, and number of pieces.
“I don’t make the patterns from scratch. It would be way too complicated,” Dale said. “I buy the patterns because it saves about 2,000 hours in time.”
Everything is done with all natural wood colors, no stains or paints. He gets a lot of the wood for his projects from auctions.
Currently, Dale is working on two projects for his grandsons’ birthdays. Cyndie is going to make them each a quilt to match the wood pieces.
“It is so time consuming and so tedious,” said Dale. “You start with a piece of paper, and you have to envision it and let the wood take over.”
Each piece has to be cut individually and rounded over the sander before assembling. Dale said using the sander on some of those little pieces can be tricky. He also marks each piece with a number so he can put it all back together.
Dale has never taken a class on Intarsia, learning a lot by trial and error. He has also taught himself new tricks and skills in the process.
“It is a sense of accomplishment when you get (a project) done,” Dale said. ”You feel good about it and that you made something. I take a lot of pride in what I do.”
He said he is not in it for the money, noting that the price he can charge for the pieces to sell does not offset the extensive amount of time it takes to create them.
“I don’t want this to be a business, I’m just doing it for fun,” he said, noting he has donated some of his work to fundraisers.
While Dale is in his workshop, Cyndie is in the house working on her projects. She does a little bit of everything – quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, recycling items, and painting.
“I spend a lot of time on Pinterest (for ideas),” Cyndie said.
Cyndie has many creative rooms in the house, including a painting studio and a table in the grandkids’ toy room that also serves as her sewing room.
“I can just come in here and start getting creative,” she said when she walks into her sewing room.
Like Dale, a lot of the material for Cyndie’s quilts comes from auctions. She doesn’t use a pattern when making quilts.
“I make my own designs. They’re pretty wild. I get the idea going and then cut it out and start laying it out,” she said. “It’s fun developing your own pattern and the creativity that goes with it.”
In September, she started making four twin-sized quilts. By the second week of November, they were done.
Currently, Cyndie is working on a temperature afghan. She records the high temperature each day and matches it with a correlating color. Each week she crochets seven rows and will do so for the entire year.
When Cyndie needs a break from quilting and crocheting, she likes to repurpose things.
“I like taking things people would normally throw away and figuring out a use for them,” she said.
She has painted a picture on an old chair, murals on a wall, and the inside of a pocket watch.
“She paints anything and everything.” Dale said. “If you leave it around the house too long, it might get painted.”
Cyndie also has a growing interest in photography. She blends her photography and painting skills by painting pictures of flowers and birds she has photographed.
Her photography has also received regional notice. Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, was looking for photos from around the area. Cyndie submitted 10 to 15 and had five or six chosen for display in the hospital.
“It was a thrill,” Cyndie said. “It feels good when you know that maybe a picture of your tulips is making somebody going through chemotherapy feel better because they have something pretty to look at.”
Cyndie doesn’t like doing anything for money. She’d just rather do it for fun.
“I love keeping the things I make or giving them as gifts,” Cyndie said.
Dale and Cyndie like to help each other with projects by making suggestions and supporting each other.
“We always have something to share,” Cyndie said.
As much as they enjoy helping each other, they also like to compete with each other at the Monona County Fair. Both of their projects fall into the art class. In 2018, Dale received Best of Show, and Cyndie got Best of Show in 2019.
