Seminar to focus on new opportunities in ag
Ag Ventures Alliance and Iowa Quality Producers Alliance will be hosting a seminar for farmers to learn about new opportunities in agriculture on Monday, Dec. 2, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic. Registration and resource tables will be from 5-5:30 p.m., and a catered meal will be served at 5:30 p.m.
The program will kick off at 6 p.m. with keynote speaker Glen R. Smith, who is Chairman and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration.
The Farm Credit Administration is the federal oversight and regulatory agency for the Farm Credit System and Farmer Mac. With total assets of about 353 billion, the Farm Credit System is the largest nationwide provider of financing to American agriculture, consisting of four district banks and 68 associations that are active in all 50 states.
Farmer Mac is a federally chartered corporation that provides a secondary market for agricultural real estate and other rural-related loans.
Smith also serves as a member of the board of directors of the Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation, which is an independent U.S. government corporation responsible for ensuring the timely payment of principal and interest on insured notes, bonds, debentures, and other obligations issued on behalf of FCS banks.
Smith is a native of Atlantic, where he still maintains ownership of the family farms and family business, Smith Land Service Co. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business.
His topics on Dec. 2 will cover the history and organization of the Farm Credit System and a current national financial outlook with special emphasis on programs for young and beginning farmers.
A panel discussion will follow the keynote and will focus on the topic of new opportunities for farmers. Panel speakers will include representatives from Ag Ventures Alliance and AgLaunch.
Ag Ventures Alliance is an Iowa-based and nationally-recognized farmer-owned organization focused on increasing farm profitability and income. Ag Ventures Alliance finds ag tech investment opportunities for farmers, makes early stage investments in technologies, and facilitates a farmer network that pays farmers to test new technologies on their farms.
AgLaunch starts, grows, and supports new agriculture companies and initiatives to revitalize rural communities. It facilitates new technology businesses based around protectable intellectual property focused on solving problems in agriculture and new value-added process ventures. AgLaunch also manages a farmer network that pays farmers to test new technologies on their farms.
The evening will conclude with opportunities for attendees to network and talk with presenters.
To register for this event, call 641-494-2368, go online to www.agventuresalliance.com, or email agva@agventuresalliance.com by Friday, Nov. 22.
