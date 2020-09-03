As students headed back to school, one department that has changed the way they learn is the music department. Teachers have made changes to their plans to make sure students are safe when singing and playing their instruments.
MVAOCOU High School vocal director Brian Smeltzer said he knew coming into the year that he still wanted to be able to sing.
“We are going into it the safest and most responsible manner that we can,” Smeltzer said.
He added he is thankful to have a very supportive administration in being able to do so.
Students will be social distanced, and Smeltzer said they will be wearing masks while they sing.
“It’s certainly not an ideal situation, but again, we’re still able to engage in the music making process,” he said.
Smeltzer’s plan is to do sectionals three days a week (Mondays - sopranos, Tuesdays - altos, Wednesday - guys).
“Then, we will have full rehearsal in the gym on Thursdays and Fridays where we can spread out and be properly socially distanced,” he said.
He added that having choir outside wouldn’t be feasible as trying to organize 70 to 80 kids outside and having to haul the equipment outside just won’t work. And, being spread out outside, it would be hard to hear each other adequately while being social distanced.
In years past, vocal students have always shared music. This year, everyone will have their own folder with their own set of music.
“It will be different, for sure, but we will still be making music, and that is the essential part to me,” Smeltzer said.
He added that he is very much a “creature of habit,” so all the changes and adjusting will be the hardest part for him.
“I like routine and knowing what is coming, and we simply don’t have that as we begin this year,” he said. “But, we will be ok, I always have good students, and we will work together to make this all work!”
MVAO Pre-K-8 vocal teacher Crista Else said the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) has been a great help in planning for the year as well.
She plans to have some classes outside if she can and will be following all the guidelines set forth from the school board, superintendent, and principals, like six-foot spacing, no sharing of items, and masks will be worn if social distancing can’t be facilitated.
Else said, “The hardest part is everything from going face-to-face and worrying about my health and the health of others to preparing lesson plans to teach. Because of how nervous I am, I feel like this is my first year teaching when in fact it’s my 20th year!”
Smeltzer also teaches fifth grade music. Usually, he has the fifth grade classes together, but this year they will start out with the classes separately so they can adequately social distance in the elementary music classroom.
“I may not do as much singing to start the year as I normally do, but there are plenty of other learning activities and skills we can work on to keep us busy,” he said.
At Charter Oak-Ute, Adam Eggeling, Superintendent/PK-8 Principal, said vocal students are able to social distance and classes are split up to accommodate spacing.
In band, Eggeling said they have split between sections and use more space. They will also use devices to cover horns bells.
Angie Rosener, the TK-8th grade vocal and 5th-8th band teacher in Schleswig, said they have slightly changed the way band and vocal classes looks like at the middle school level.
“We normally have 5th-6th grade chorus together as well as 7th-8th grade chorus, but we had to split them by individual grades to comply with social distancing within the music room,” Rosener said. “If we sing, we have to wear a mask.”
The 6th-8th grade band will rehearse in the gym so that students can social distance. Bell coverings and flute guards have been ordered for the instruments.
“Covers are considered highly-recommended “masks” for instruments because they create a barrier for droplets of saliva,” she added.
Rosener said they will have band outside when possible to work on marching band drills and techniques.
Chairs have been spaced apart in Rosener’s classroom, and tape has been marked on the floor as a guide to keep the chairs adequately spaced apart.
“We are in uncharted territory,” Rosener said. “Things change constantly, so we have to be flexible and keep an open mind. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
MVAO/MVAOCOU band director David Kovarna said, luckily, with marching band activities in the fall, the students will be outside much of the time for the first couple months.
The students will have masks and instrument bell covers.
“We will place bell covers over the ends of instruments to contain any aerosols that are pushed through an instrument,” Kovarna said. “When we are inside, we will use a mask with a flap through with mouthpieces that can be placed on the mouth.”
He said the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) has been integral in determining proper mitigation measures for their classes. They, along with the College Band Directors National Association and hundred of other organizations and schools, have funded a major study in the spread of aerosols by music, dance, and other arts activities.
“This is important work due to the fact that the virus spreads most readily through aerosols generated from our mouth and nose,” Kovarna said. “In general, we will be following their scientific-based recommendations.”
Kovarna thinks they will slowly start to develop new routines.
“One of the hardest parts for me will be the elimination of different activities that the kids enjoyed due to safety measures and the inability to take some trips,” Kovarna said. “It will be different, but at least we’ll be in school.”
If MVAOCOU has to move to a hybrid model, Smeltzer said choir wouldn’t change much as he would rehearse with the students that are in school on that particular day.
Smeltzer and Kovarna are also in the beginning stages of working with SmartMusic software that will give virtual learners an opportunity to sing on their own and get feedback.
“SmartMusic has the ability to aid students in their development as they play or sing along with the music,” Kovarna said. “After they have completed an exercise, the program will show them what they may have missed and help them improve their performance. Students can also submit recordings of themselves to a teacher for critique.”
At this time, concerts are a big question mark.
“We simply just don’t know what those are going to look like right now.” Smeltzer said.
Kovarna added, “It will likely depend on how everything progresses once school is back.”
In Schleswig, Rosener said they are also taking it one day at a time when thinking about concerts and are holding off on what to do about their Christmas concerts until the time gets closer.
Some of their performances have already been canceled. For example, the 7th-8th grade band will not be marching in Schleswig’s Calf Show Parade because Calf Show Days has been canceled.
“A few other of our fall performances, such as All School Band Night and Opus Honor Choir, have been altered to meet regulations,” Rosener said. “SWIBA Honor Band auditions will be held virtually instead of in-person this year, and the festival will happen in March instead of November.”
