With 134 days until the Iowa State Fair, held Aug. 13-23, now is your chance to create a part of Iowa State Fair history by designing your own concrete statue.
Past sculptures have included an elephant, pig, cow, horse, ice cream cone, Ferris wheel, state of Iowa, Iowa State Fair logo, and blue ribbon. The featured concrete sculpture for the 2020 Fair is a retro camper to symbolize the rich tradition and sense of community at the fair.
Individuals, clubs, and companies can participate by completing the application with their proposed design. Selected applicants will then pick up a statue from the concrete manufacturer, paint it, and return it to the fair for display.
Be a part of the “How Do You Fair?” 2020 fair theme by showing your creativity and originality with the camper concrete statue.
To enter, submit your entry form along with a written description and drawing/sketch of your proposed design. Novice and professional division entry forms can be downloaded from the Iowa State Fair website, www.iowastatefair.org/participate/fairtime-contests.
All entries must be postmarked by April 15. Selected applicants will be notified by May 15; an entry fee is due before statue pick up.
A panel of judges will award prizes for completed statues based on originality, creativity, and overall look in both the professional and novice divisions. Participants will be judged in the “professional” category if 25 percent or more of their income comes from graphic design or art.
All statues will be on display on the fairgrounds Aug. 13-23. All winners receive a prize package including an Iowa State Fair plaque, admission tickets, parking and more. The first, second and third place winners also receive $150, $100, and $50 cash prizes, respectively. Winners’ names will be displayed with their sculptures during the fair.
Send entries to Tonya Cook, Special and Interim Events Director, Iowa State Fair
P.O. Box 57130, Des Moines, IA 50317-0003, or e-mail all materials to tcook@iowastatefair.org.
For questions about the contest, contact Tonya Cook at 515-262-3111 or tcook@iowastatefair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.