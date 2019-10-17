The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.
Crawford County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
In Crawford County, more than 257 4-H youth and 120 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.
Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries.
National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the United States Department of Agriculture. To learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at twitter.com/4H.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how
4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country – from urban neighbourhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities – are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
Extension staff, 4-H’ers, and volunteers will be participating in events each day during National 4-H week. To kickoff National 4-H, Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach hosted a 4-H family day on Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. at the extension office. This included games, 4-H trivia, STEM activities, root beer floats, and nachos!
During the week, there was also be lots of fun activities. On Monday the Crawford County Extension Office hosted a chamber coffee. Tuesday was wear 4-H green for #National4HWeek spirit day. Wednesday was wear your 4-H t-shirt day. On Thursday, you can find youth, volunteers, and staff talking to someone about 4-H as they encourage them to join such a great organization. To end the week on Friday, it is 4-H selfie day! Also, in honor of National 4-H week, there will be a free movie at the Crawford County Cinema IV on Monday, Oct. 14. Movies will be playing at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Something new to look for in Crawford County. Crawford County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is currently working on bringing Checkout STEM to the Crawford County area.
Checkout STEM was created to expand access to research-based literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experiences for K-3 children and their families. Checkout STEM kits are designed to support the development of literacy and STEM skills. Call the Crawford County extension office for more details at 263-4697.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.4-h.org.
