The Primary Election to be held on June 2 in Crawford County. Following are the announced candidates and their party affiliations.
County Supervisor
Republican Party
Candidates
• Ty Rosburg of Charter Oak
• Jean Heiden of Denison
• Nick E. Ohl of Dow City
Democratic Party
Candidate
• Dave Muhlbauer of Manilla
Two seats will be open in the general election in November. Muhlbauer is the only incumbent running. The other seat is currently held by Cecil Blum of Denison, who is not seeking re-election.
County Sheriff
Republican Party Candidate
• Ray C. Ohl of Dow City
Democratic Party
Candidate
• James R. Steinkuehler of Dow City
Steinkuehler is running for re-election for county sheriff.
County Auditor
Republican Party Candidate
• No Candidates
Democratic Party
Candidate
• Terri Marten of Denison
Marten is running for re-election for county auditor.
County Attorney
Republican Party Candidate
• No Candidates
Democratic Party
Candidate
• Colin Johnson of Schleswig
Johnson was appointed to the County Attorney position in January after Roger Sailer was appointed as district court judge.
United States Senator
Democratic Party
Candidates
• Michael Franken
• Kimberly Graham
• Theresa Greenfield
• Eddie J. Mauro
• Cal Woods
Republican Party Candidate
• Joni Ernst - incumbent
United States
Representative District 4
Democratic Party
Candidate
• J.D. Scholten
Republican Party
Candidates
• Randy Feenstra
• Steve King- incumbent
• Steven Reeder
• Bret a. Richards
• Jeremy Taylor
State Senate, District 6
Democratic Party
Candidate
• C.J. Petersen
Republican Party Candidates
• Heath Hansen
• Craig Steven Williams
Incumbent, Mark Segebart, a Republican is not seeking re-election.
State Representative,
District 12
Democratic Party
Candidate
• Sam Muhr
Republican Party Candidate
• Brian Best- incumbent
State Representative,
District 18
Democratic Party
Candidate
• Damon Hopkins
Republican Party Candidate
• Steven Holt- incumbent
------
Notes from Terri Martens, Crawford County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, about the June 2 Primary Election
• We encourage all voters to take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail/vote from home (commonly known as absentee voting). The Iowa Secretary of State will be mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa the week of April 20th. Remember, we must have a signed request form from a voter to mail you a ballot, and the last day we can mail ballots is May 22, 2020. Voted ballots can be mailed back, or placed in our secure drop box at the courthouse (east side, left of the door).
• If you want to vote in person at the courthouse prior to election day, that opportunity will be available beginning Monday May 4, 2020. We are developing plans due to the Courthouse being closed to the public.
• If you want to vote at the polls on election day, 1 polling location in Crawford County WILL BE OPEN on election day, June 2, 2020. Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Dr, Denison. Voters can likely expect to see signs with arrows pointing the way. Continued reminders to stay spread out, even while waiting in line. We are planning to have hand sanitizer available for voters to use before they proceed through the check-in process.
• Voters will be able to scan their ID under the scanner for a more efficient check-in, and then hold up their ID for the precinct official to view the ID.
• Other measures will be in place at the polls to provide for the health safety of our precinct officials and for our voters, yet still provide maximum communication and assistance.
• We will offer hand sanitizer, gloves and masks to our precinct officials for their use on election day. At this point we are still in the process of contacting precinct officials who are willing to work on election day with the health safety measures we are planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.