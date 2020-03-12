Crawford County Memorial Hospital announced it has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care for Sleep Study services.
Sleep studies are also referred to as polysomnography. The accreditation is effective through February 2023.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organizations dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
Patrick Stevens, director of the Cardiopulmonary department at CCMH, said the accreditation validates the high quality standards the hospital implements when conducting sleep study services.
“A significant number of patients come to us each year afflicted with problems getting regular, nightly, uninterrupted sleep,” Stevens said. “Research shows that not getting enough sleep can lead to many different kinds of health issues. Our goal is to help patients find the right solutions to keep them well-rested and healthy.”
Stevens noted that, through the sleep study lab at CCMH, hundreds of patients have been successfully treated over the past several years.
“The sleep study process is really quite simple,” Stevens explained. “A patient schedules the study and comes to the hospital in the evening where the sleep lab is prepared for use. Sensors are attached to the patient to record brain waves, blood oxygen level, heart rate, and breathing, as well as eye and leg movements.”
Once the patient falls asleep, sleep stages and cycles are tracked and used to identify if or when sleep patterns are disrupted and why. Stevens said the results are then sent to a physician who can evaluate the data and recommend a course of treatment.
Stevens said if anyone thinks they might have a sleep disorder and would like to learn more about the process to contact him at CCMH by calling 712-265-2666.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide convenient access to safe, high quality, patient-centered healthcare by skilled and trusted professionals, while exceeding customer expectations.
