The Crawford County Republicans and Crawford County Republican Women will be hosting a fourth Patriot Patio Party this summer at the Band Shell Park in Manilla on Monday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m.
Maura Sailer, Crawford County Republican Chair announced, “This free fun family event will include a light meal for area Conservatives. The evening will be hosted by Nyle Gruhn and Jim and Virginia Rasmussen on Main Street.”
Crawford County Republican candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot will be featured at the event.
Jean Heiden, Denison, and Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak, are running for Crawford County Supervisor. There are two seats up for election at-large.
Ray Ohl, Dow City is on the ballot for Crawford County Sheriff. Other special guests will be announced.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Gwen Ecklund, Crawford County Republican Women President, 712-269-2250, gwenecklund@gmail.com.
Please note that this event will adhere to venue and CDC guidelines. If you are feeling sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.