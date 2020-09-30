Flu vaccinations can be billed to Medicare Part B. Please bring all Medicare cards at the time of the vaccination. High dose vaccine is available for those who are 65 or older. If for some reason your plan does not cover the vaccine, you will be responsible to pay for it.
Those with Medicare Advantage Plans or other Private Insurance must pay for vaccine. Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health will provide a receipt for you to turn in to your insurance upon request.
If you do not have health insurance or your insurance does not cover flu shots, you may be eligible for a no cost flu vaccine. If you think you might be eligible for this no cost vaccine, contact the CCHHH&P office at 712-263-3303.
When you come to get your flu shot, please wear clothing that will allow easy access to your upper arm/shoulder, such as a short-sleeved shirt.
Walk-in public flu clinics will be held in the following locations. Masks required:
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Wednesday): Schleswig-Cheeta’s Bar & Grill, 7:45-9 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 2: Kiron Fire Station, 9-10 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 7: Dow City Community Building, 11 a.m. to noon.
• Thursday, Oct. 8: Manilla Memorial Hall, 9-10 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 9: Ricketts Community Building, 9-10 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 9: Charter Oak Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Drive-up public flu clinics will be held at Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, 105 N Main St. in Denison, on the following dates/times. Appointments required, call 712-263-3303 to schedule your time:
• Friday, Sept. 25, 9-11 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 9-11 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3-5 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 23, 9-11 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.