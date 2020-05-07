The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security. To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Crawford County Farm Bureau is donating $500 to the Denison Temporary Aid Program to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time.
“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food, and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” said Crawford County Farm Bureau President Connie Riesselman. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock. We’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”
With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. Connie McGee of the Denison TAP has seen similar impacts in the Crawford County area.
McGee says, “Thank you so much for the donation. In the past, we have relied on your Cram the Cab donations to TAP to get us through the summer. Since the Cram the Cab event was cancelled, this donation will really help.”
Riesselman assured her that Crawford County Farm Bureau will still have the Cram the Cab event to collect donations to TAP when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
For those in the community wishing to add to these efforts, call Connie McGee at 712-263-4733 to donate or to find out more about how you can help.
