The Crawford County Community Foundation announces that an $11,115 grant was awarded to the Crawford County Fair Association.
With this grant, the Crawford County Community Foundation has distributed over $1.4 million in grants and scholarships over the last 14 years.
As part of its annual fall grant cycle, the Crawford County Community Foundation awards funds to deserving, qualified nonprofit organizations to benefit select initiatives and priorities.
For the Fall 2019 Cycle, the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board has chosen to award this year’s available funds to the Crawford County Fair Association to be used for the show ring and swine barn projects on the county fairgrounds. The organization received their grant award at a check presentation on Nov. 25.
Beyond its grant programs, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below.
Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Chair, Janine Kock of Westside; Vice Chair, Matt Lujano of Westside; Secretary/Treasurer, Adam Ullrich, Esq. of Denison; Nikki Ahart of Dow City; Scott Bowker of Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen of Denison; Steve Vollstedt of Manilla; Sarah Weinbrandt of Charter Oak; and Alan Weiss of Schleswig.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
