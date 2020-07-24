The Crawford County Fair got underway on Wednesday, July 22, and will run through Sunday, July 26.
Some of the events will be the same like past years, some will be held with different guidelines to follow, and some have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Events like the Queen, Princess, and King contests, little cutie and toddler contest, Veterans Day, Senior and Citizens Day, have been canceled for this year.
The Varied Industries building will be open, and there will be food vendors on the grounds.
Fair-goers are asked to practice social distancing.
Scott’s Amusements will provide carnival rides and will be open Thursday through Sunday.
In a release on the Crawford County Extension website, the guidelines state, “The Crawford County ISU Extension Council has adopted a hybrid model for 4-H exhibition this year. The hybrid model will utilize some virtual components, some show and go components and some state fair model components.”
Judging for clothing and communication entries took place virtually prior to the fair. The judges were in the Extension office and 4-Hers joined by video conference.
For static projects, 4-H members dropped off their projects at the Our Savior Lutheran Church on July 17 at designated check-in/drop-off times.
A power point presentation and posters will be shown at the fairgrounds to recognize the members who produced static exhibits.
Changes have been made to safely accommodate 290 Crawford County 4-H’ers and their families this year in alignment with “Iowa 4-H Summer Best Practices and Expectations.”
The livestock shows will take place on the fairgrounds. Most livestock will come in the day before their show.
Some of the livestock shows have already taken place, like the dog show (Sunday), goat show (Monday), horse show (Tuesday), and sheep show (Wednesday).
According to the guidelines, “Exhibitors, judges, and volunteers will be encouraged to wear a face covering in the show ring. “
In addition, “Family groups/spectators are strongly encouraged to social distance (6 feet or more between groups), wear a mask, bring their own chair, and utilize hand washing and provided hand sanitizer. “
These are some additional guidelines
• All animal species are released immediately following the show.
• Class sizes will be limited to allow proper social distancing.
• Individual animals through the show ring only. Pen of three and cow calf pair will be judged in their pen.
• Weigh-ins will take place. One family at a time will be permitted at the scale house.
• Spray bottle of disinfectant will be provided at wash racks.
The poultry show will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
On Friday, the swine show will start at 8 a.m.
The beef show will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and the rabbit show will be at 3 p.m.
A new event at the Crawford County Fair is the 5-County Blast ATV Barrel Racing on Saturday at 7 p.m. This event is part of the 2020-point series that features four classes: 2WD ATVs, 4WD ATVs, dirt bikes and UTVs.
The lawn and garden tractor pull will start at Noon on Sunday, July 26
The Bucket Bottle Calf show will begin at 1 p.m.
Conducing the Crawford County Fair will be the Figure 8 races at 7 p.m. There will be no RV demolition derby this year.
