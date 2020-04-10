The Crawford County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that grants totaling $68,450 were awarded to Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects as part of its spring grant cycle.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board:
• Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County; Ignite Denison; $10,000.
• Charter Oak Fire Department; Grass Fire Equipment; $2,500.
• Children’s Imagination Station; Soft and Calming Spaces; $3,500.
• City of Buck Grove; Finishing City Hall Renovation; $800.
• City of Dow City; City Park Basketball Court Improvements; $1,250.
• City of Ricketts; City Park Playground Equipment; $2,000.
• City of Vail; City Park Playground Equipment; $900.
• Crawford County Cultural Diversity; Becoming a Citizen; $2,000.
• Crawford County Shooting Sports; Youth Safety Campaign; $5,000.
• Crossroads of Crawford County; Trailer for Nickels; $2,500.
• Dow City Fire and Rescue; Side-By-Side All-Terrain Vehicle; $2,500.
• Friends of the Dow House, Inc.; Dow House Window Refurbishment; $1,000.
• Little Hawks Childcare Center; Childcare Center Interior Renovation; $10,000
• Manilla Area Historical Association; Front Porch Renovation; $1,500.
• Manilla Fire Department; Bunker Gear Replacement; $2,500.
• Schleswig Public Library; Children’s Library Improvement; $3,000.
• WESCO Industries; Adult Day Services Renovation; $5,000.
• Westside Community Club; Updating the Interior and Efficiency; $12,500.
All grantees met the criteria as Crawford County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Crawford County were eligible to apply.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board has elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for this grant cycle to go toward COVID-19 response within the county. Details will be shared with local media outlets as this special grant program continues to come together.
The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county.
Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Chair, Janine Kock of Westside; Vice Chair, Matt Lujano of Westside; Secretary/Treasurer, Adam Ullrich, Esq. of Denison; Nikki Ahart of Dow City; Scott Bowker of Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen of Denison; Steve Vollstedt of Manilla; Sarah Weinbrandt of Charter Oak; and Alan Weiss of Schleswig.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
