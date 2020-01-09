The Crawford County Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Crawford County.
As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $115,000 is available to support Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Feb. 1.
Application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form are now available online by selecting Crawford County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Only organizations providing services in Crawford County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.
The Crawford County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Crawford County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Crawford County.
Contact Stacey Goodman at stacey@omahafoundation.org or Tess Houser at tess@omahafoundation.org or 800-794-3458 with application-related questions.
All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.
Board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Chair, Janine Kock of Westside; Vice Chair, Matt Lujano of Westside; Secretary/Treasurer, Adam Ullrich, Esq. of Denison; Nikki Ahart of Dow City; Scott Bowker of Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen of Denison; Steve Vollstedt of Manilla; Sarah Weinbrandt of Charter Oak; and Alan Weiss of Schleswig.
