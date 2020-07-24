The Crawford County 4-H Shooting Sports held their annual competition on Saturday, July 11, at the Crawford County Shooting Range.
Trap Shooting results:
• Senior – first place to Skyler Lingle.
• Intermediate – first place to Alex Gallagher.
• Junior – first place to Mylee Lingle, second place to Brody Skarin, third place to Kyia Lingle.
Archery results:
• Senior – first place to Skyler Lingle
• Intermediate – first place to Alex Gallagher, second place to Kylee Skarin
• Junior – first place to Brody Skarin, second place to Mylee Lingle, third place to Payton Gallagher, fourth to Ava Skarin, fifth to Kyia Lingle.
Rifle:
Senior – first place to Skyler Lingle.
• Intermediate – first place to Alex Gallagher, second place to Kylee Skarin.
• Junior – first place to Brody Skarin, second place to Payton Gallagher, third place to Ava Skarin, fourth place to Kyia Lingle, fifth place to Mylee Lingle.
