Crawford County 4-H Shooting Sports held their annual competition on Saturday, July 13, at the Crawford County Shooting Range.
Members competed in Trap, Rifle, and Archery. A potluck lunch was enjoyed while scores were tallied. Awards were presented.
Jason Gorden took home top honors in the Senior Division in Trap, Rifle, and Archery. Other results in the competition follow.
Intermediate Archery:
• Josh Holm, first place.
• Alex Gallagher, second place.
• Purple awards to Cole Miller, John Gorden, Zach Dunham.
Intermediate rifle:
• Zach Dunham, first place.
• Alex Gallagher, second place.
• Purple awards went to Cole Miller, John Gorden, Josh Holm.
Intermediate Trap:
• Zach Dunham, first place.
• Alex Gallagher, second place.
• Purple awards went to Cole Miller, Josh Holm, John Gorden.
Junior Division: The high scorer in all three events was Mylee Lingle.
Instructors include Larry Dreessen, Mac McMulllen, Gaylen Mohr. and Mary Wadsworth.
