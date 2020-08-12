CPS, Nutrien Ag Solutions of Whiting has sponsored each livestock exhibitor at the Monona County 2020 Fair.
A total of $1,060 was donated to 50 livestock exhibitors. Each livestock exhibitor received $21 for showing a livestock animal at the fair.
