Every Iowan is eligible for free, confidential counseling, group activities, support groups, and resources.
Counseling will take place via virtual sessions, chat or phone call. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways
Visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: COVID Recovery Iowa Call the Iowa Concern Hotline, 800-447-1985 to connect with a stress counselor or request to get in touch with a family finance or farm financial consultant.
