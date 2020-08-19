Burgess Public Health announced on Aug. 17 the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The individual was a male, age 41-60.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Burgess Health Director, Erin Brekke. “Burgess Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
All residents should:
• Wear a mask and social distance when out in the community.
• Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.
• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the https://coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
