The COVID-19 outbreak in the last week has changed the way we live our lives. The virus is getting close to the area. On Saturday, March 21, Woodbury County reported its first case of COVID-19, and a second case was reported on Monday, March 23. Harrison County also has three confirmed cases.
As of Monday, March 23, there have been a total of 105 positive cases in Iowa. There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
In response to COVID-19, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a state of public health disaster on March 17, forcing the closures of establishments across the state. Her statement is as follows:
“Section Three. Pursuant to Iowa Code 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that effective Noon, March 17, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on March 31: Restaurants and Bars: All Restaurants and Bars are hereby closed to the general public except that the the extent permitted by applicable law, and in accordance with any recommendation of the Iowa Department of Public Health, food and beverage may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises.”
A number of restaurants are offering carryout/curbside pick-up. See more information about local restaurants’ carryout hours on the Out and About page on page 5 or visit your favorite restaurant’s Facebook page.
Governor Reynolds also closed all fitness centers, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, and senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities through March 31. She also limited mass gatherings, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings, as well as events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited.
A number of churches have cancelled their church services until the end of March or until further notice. Many churches are “live streaming” their services online. See more information about church services on page 10.
Additional closures were issued by Sunday, March 22. Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation closing the following from Sunday, March 22, at 10 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31: salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.
A number of retail businesses, the grocery store, and pharmacy in the Mapleton are offering curbside pickup. They will get your order ready, and you can come pick it up. Some stores are shortening their businesses hours. Check their Facebook pages for more information on hours or their special services.
On Monday, March 23, Governor Reynolds announced a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses and tax deferrals to any Iowa businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be available on the website www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/our-agency-detail-resources/6710 on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 a.m. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 31, at noon.
In addition to retail businesses, many banks in the area have closed their lobbies to the public and have asked customers to use the drive-thru or call ahead to make an appointment. A number of insurance agencies and city halls are limiting floor traffic.
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton will continue to be closed to the public the week of March 23. Books and movies may still be checked out and picked up curbside.
Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days.
After Governor Reynolds recommended the closure of Iowa schools starting March 16 until further notice, schools have developed meal programs for students and have put together packets of activities to facilitate student learning through this break.
Teachers at MVAO met on Tuesday, March 17, to put together supplemental resources to help keep students active with their education during the time. These packets were mailed out to the students, and high school students have been in contact with teachers as their learning platform will include an online component.
Mona Kirchgatter, MVAO art teacher, will have an art show and hobby fair when school resumes. Students will have an opportunity to share what they have accomplished over the break. They are encouraged to use their imaginations and challenges. She also posted a “Creative Challenge” for all K-8 students. For more information about the challenge, go to the MVAO Facebook page.
Charter Oak-Ute teachers also put together packets for students.
“Our teachers are working to provide materials for you to use in order to make this time as normal and useful as possible,” said Adam Eggeling, COU Superintendent/PK-8 Principal. “In grades preschool through fifth, teachers have made packets for distribution that can be picked up from school at their designated times (March 22). Our middle school teachers have provided materials for pick-up, but have also put many things on-line in the digital platforms that we use at school.”
Middle school parents are asked to have their students log into their online platforms for their classes and see what their teachers have posted. In the event you do not have internet, COU has provided hard copies of the information as well.
All three schools in the area, MVAO, COU, and Schleswig, have developed a meal program for students.
MVAO Meal Program
Sacked meals will be prepared daily, Monday through Friday, and will be made available at the five locations in the school district from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pick up points include:
• Mapleton High School: Front door on west end of building.
• Anthon Middle School: Main door into commons.
• Danbury: A van will be parked at the regular bus pick up location in front of Danbury Catholic School.
• Castana: A van will be parked next to the post office.
• Oto: A van will be parked next to the post office.
Daily meals will include a combination/selection of the following: a sandwich, a fruit, a vegetable, yogurt, granola bar, pudding cup, jello, chips, and milk. Each day the distributed sacks will include four to five of these items with milk included each day.
Charter Oak-Ute Meal Program
During this unprecedented time, Charter Oak-Ute is able to provide meals to all kids ages 0-18. With this being said, they are not providing cooked meals. Instead, they are providing bags of food that will make up a day or two worth of breakfasts and lunches. Most items are non-perishables, or items that can keep over a few days. It is recommended that once a student receives a bag of food, it is placed in the refrigerator to preserve any milk, dairy, or sandwich-type items.
This is a free service and anyone wishing to take part may do so for your children. A couple of points to remember are:
• This is only for kids ages 0-18.
• Supplies could be limited and times could alter.
• This is a free service with potentially limited supply, so remember the people that really need this to get by in this unprecedented time of need.
Over the next three weeks, or until April 10 for now, the school district will be distributing food at three locations. They are as follows:
• Charter Oak-Ute south cafeteria doors – Charter Oak, 3-3:45 p.m.
• Old Elementary School - Ute, 3-3:45 p.m.
• Soldier City Hall - Soldier, 3-3:45 p.m.
Days of operation will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and started on March 23. If there is a change to this, the school district will notify patrons. The district has preliminary numbers from the survey that the district requested patrons take. If a site runs out on any given day, the district will not be able to provide a bag past the supplied amount. This program will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
Also, during this time, remember to practice social distancing, and do not gather in groups larger than 10 around the vans or cafeteria door. Provide space for the volunteers helping to get you food and be respectful of their space as well.
If you have any questions about this program, contact Mr. Eggeling at 712-269-8178 or by email at aeggeling@co-u.net.
Schleswig Community School
Starting March 23, lunches will be available for free to anyone 18 and younger. Distribution will be grab and go from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Schleswig School (South Door); Tuesday and Thursday at the Ricketts Community Building parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
On Friday, March 20, MVAO Superintendent Jeff Thelander updated parents, students, staff, and community with the following information:
“Below will be a list of the current status of many activities. It is important for us to get this information out, but I also recognize that the list below seems pretty overwhelming. So before I begin with those updates, I’ll start with something hopeful.
“As of today, we are keeping an eye on our 2020 Prom that is scheduled for April 18th. We also know that local school-hosted events involving our FFA, our fine arts, and our athletic teams are also on the schedule from mid-April through the end of May.
“I want to note that even if these events must be postponed (and we’ll be making decisions if necessary in early April) we will do everything we can to reschedule prom, etc. when we know it would be safe to do so. We want to be sure our students have some hope that as much as can still be rescheduled will be.
There are things we can’t control, of course, but with what we can control, we are committed to providing these important activities if we can, even if they have to be later than currently scheduled.
Now for the rest of the activity updates as of March 19:
• Iowa’s governing bodies for student activities (the IHSAA, the IGHSAU, the IHSSA, and the IHSMA) have suspended ALL EXTRA-CURRICULAR ATHLETIC and FINE ARTS ACTIVITIES until Monday, April 13.
• The Western Valley All-Conference Band Concert in Mapleton on March 23 and the Western Valley Conference Fine Arts Night in Correctionville on March 26 have both been canceled and will not be rescheduled this school year.
• The Individual State Speech Contest and the All-State Speech Contest in Cedar Rapids have been cancelled for this year. The State Speech Association is giving all schools the option to host their own event and MVAO will most certainly be interested in doing this, but such an event cannot be planned for and scheduled until the current restrictions on crowd gathering are lifted.
• The MVAO High School track season is currently suspended and the 2020 Drake Relays have been postponed at this time. They are working on a make-up date, but no date is set. The MVAO Relays have not been cancelled as of yet and decisions on this home meet will be made early in April. Likewise, the Junior High Track season is suspended until further notice.
• The boys and girls golf seasons are currently suspended until further notice.
• As of right now, baseball and softball are still scheduled to begin on May 4.
• The school’s weight room weight is completely closed to both students and community members during this time off from school. All keys to the buildings are currently shut off.
• As far as practices go, Iowa’s governing bodies have initiated a NO CONTACT POLICY in regards to coaches and students. At this time, coaches are not allowed to conduct practices, organize team activities, or be present while students are working out on their own. Because of the governor’s proclamation to limit crowds of over 10 from gathering, the school district also asks its students not organize groups to conduct their own practices. Students may work out on their own or with a partner, but please do not gather in any larger groups. Again, social distancing is in effect, and the district want to do its part to be responsible citizens in these efforts and under these unprecedented circumstances.
