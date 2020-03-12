In cooperation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Crawford County will host the Farmers Market Nutrition Program 2020 webinar training for new and returning farmers market vendors on April 15.
This viewing option is provided as a service to individuals without access to a computer or limited internet service.
The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program consists of the Women, Infants, and Children FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are Congressionally authorized programs that provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children, and low-income seniors.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship does not limit the number of vendors who may become certified under FMNP. For more information and eligibility, visit IDALS Marketing, Horticulture and Farmers Markets.
To attend an ISU Extension and Outreach hosted webinar, simply show up at one of these ISU Extension and Outreach locations near you.
The Wednesday April 15, ISU Extension and Outreach county offices hosting this webinar from 10:30-11:30 a.m. are:
• Carroll County – Carroll, 1205 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ste G. Contact: juleeg@iastate.edu.
• Crawford County – Denison, 35 S. Main St. Contact: kthul321@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.