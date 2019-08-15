The countdown to the first day of school is underway in the area. The first day of school at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto, MVAOCOU High School, Charter Oak-Ute, and Schleswig is Friday, Aug. 23.
Prior to the first day, schools will be holding registration and open houses.
Online registration and payment fees started on Aug. 5 for students in the Schleswig Community School District. To register, go to online to www.schleswig.k12.ia.us under “Registration Materials,” Elementary or Middle School.
You can register in person, and new student registration and payment of fees will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schleswig School, 714 Date St. in Schleswig. For more information, call 712-676-3314.
This year MVAO will hold a registration day on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1-8 p.m. Each building secretary will be available in their office to assist with the registration process from 1-8 p.m.
In order to make registration more convenient for parents, all registration materials and online payment method will be found on the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto web page. The address for this site is www.mvaoschool.com.
Under each school building on the webpage is a “registration materials” icon. Click on the “registration materials” icon to access all the forms and information you need for registration. Please note that all forms on the website are fillable “pdf” forms. If you cannot access this website, or have any questions, contact the high school, middle school, or elementary schools offices.
Charter Oak-Ute held PK-8th grade registration on Aug. 5. For more information call the school at 712-678-3325.
All three area schools will hold Open Houses prior to the first day of school.
Schleswig’s open house will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. Students can bring in their supplies, visit their teachers, and grab a bite to eat.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21 open houses will be held at the Mapleton Elementary and MVAOCOU High School starting at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 22, Anthon Elementary and MVAO Middle School will hold open houses starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a sixth grade meeting at 6 p.m.
The Open House at Charter Oak-Ute will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Look in next week’s Mapleton Press to meet the new teachers in the area and the new administrators in the MVAO School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.