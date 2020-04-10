One Monona County Resident has tested positive for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 2, bringing the total number of cases to six.
Information regarding this individual:
• Age 81+ and not travel-related, close contact to a person who tested positive.
“These cases show just how important it is to follow the guidance given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC,” Stated Erin Brekke, Director of Burgess Public Health, “We all need to do our part to slow and stop the spread of this disease.”
• Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with people that are sick.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when you or a family member are ill.
• Call first if you need to see a healthcare provider.
• Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.
