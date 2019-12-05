The 4-H Cooking Club meeting was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., in Mapleton. Seven members with two leaders were in attendance.
The kids had a blast learning all about pumpkin and how to be safe in the kitchen. They made Pumpkin Harvest Dip with apple slices, Pumpkin Patch Muffins, and an Apple-Pumpkin Upside-Down Cake.
Many of the kids had never made an Upside-Down Cake, so that was a new experience. All of the recipes were delicious. They also talked about everyone’s favorite food to eat on Thanksgiving.
Learning how to cook and bake safely in the kitchen is really important. Make sure to attend the 4-H Cooking Club’s next meeting on Feb. 15 in Mapleton.
