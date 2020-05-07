Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.