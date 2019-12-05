The Conservation Districts of Iowa is sponsoring the conservation and agriculture scholarship program again this year.
The scholarships are offered to Iowa high school seniors for their first year of education on the college level pursuing programs of study in any field of conservation or agriculture. Three scholarships will be awarded on the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000.
Regional winners not winning at the state-level will each receive $500. The Monona County winner will receive a $500 scholarship.
Applications are to be submitted to your local soil and water conservation district office in the county in which the student lives no later than Feb. 14, 2020. The scholarship application and rules are available at cdiowa.org/get-involved/scholarships. Be sure to fill out the 2020 application, as application forms from previous years will not be accepted.
The awards are chosen on basis of leadership, involvement, character, career, scholastic achievement, and conservation message.
