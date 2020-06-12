Connections Area Agency is pleased to announce that the state is continuing the Farmers Market voucher program for older Iowans.
With this program, seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers that they can use at participating area Farmers Markets to buy $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce.
This year, since senior centers and offices are currently closed to the public, Connections Area Agency on Aging will be asking individuals to call in and request an application. Requested applications will be mailed out beginning June 1 in an addressed postage-paid return envelope. Once Connections Area Agency on Aging receives the completed application, vouchers will be mailed out to applicant.
Please note, applications not completed will not receive vouchers until all information is provided. Call the Connections Area Agency on Aging office at 800-432-9209 to obtain your application.
Program Criteria:
• Must be at least 60 years of age or older
• Annual income must be less than $23,606 for a single or $31,894 for married.
• Only one original application allowed per individual. No photocopies or duplicate applications allowed. Married couples can jointly apply on one application.
Outline of Process:
• Applications available by phone starting June 1.
• Applications will be mailed with a postage paid return envelope.
• Applications must be complete before vouchers will be mailed out.
• Applications are on a first come, first serve basis.
• Connections Area Agency on Aging will not except walk-ins at their senior centers or office locations.
