Need a family to share dinner with on Thanksgiving Day? Join Burgess People Care and the family and friends of Nancy Broer as they host the 10th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
As in years past, they will serve traditional Thanksgiving dinners to area residents, assuring no one misses out on this customary feast because they are alone or unable to prepare a meal.
The Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on the national holiday, Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Turkey, stuffing, salads, vegetable dishes, other sides, and pies will be served.
The annual dinner feeds hundreds of adults, senior citizens, and families. The meal will be served at the First Christian Church, located at 722 15th St. in Onawa. Free-will donations are accepted, but not expected.
“Nancy Broer started this tradition because she wanted the people who are alone or in need to enjoy a warm, traditional dinner in a family atmosphere on the exact holiday,” said Nancy’s niece, Teresa Butler. “Burgess People Care will continue to fulfill her dream, that everyone has a place to go for Thanksgiving.”
Burgess People Care is a long-time employee committee of Burgess Health Center that raises funds to support community drives, events, and fellow employees. Another partner in this dinner is the Onawa Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations realize that sponsoring this event enhances the overall quality of life in Onawa and the surrounding areas.
Persons experienced with cooking for crowds will prepare the main course. Burgess volunteers and family members will prepare special dishes. Family and friends of Nancy will be among the volunteers, giving of their time to serve those in attendance on Thanksgiving.
Those who wish to attend, please make a meal reservation by noon on Friday, Nov. 22, to ensure that there is more than enough food. Call Burgess Human Resources at 712-423-9200. If there is no answer, leave a message with your name, phone number, and the number of people attending.
